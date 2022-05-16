Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Earnings Results

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EDSA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.87. 90,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,150. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.