Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EFN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.15.

EFN opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

