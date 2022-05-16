Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.00.
About Emmaus Life Sciences (Get Rating)
