EOS (EOS) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $352.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00004395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,054,818,596 coins and its circulating supply is 989,594,890 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

