Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.21.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.40. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$51.73 and a 12 month high of C$84.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,790 shares of company stock valued at $834,037.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

