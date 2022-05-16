Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 194 ($2.39) on Thursday. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Eurocell’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

