Eversource Energy (ES) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,051,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

