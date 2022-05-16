Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56.
