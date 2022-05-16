Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

