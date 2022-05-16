Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

EVT opened at €24.14 ($25.41) on Thursday. Evotec has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($21.31) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($48.24). The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.94.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

