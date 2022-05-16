Financial Comparison: DaVita (NYSE:DVA) versus Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 7.78% 78.24% 5.33% Marpai N/A -110.49% -49.07%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DaVita and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 0 5 1 0 2.17 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

DaVita currently has a consensus target price of $132.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.33%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than Marpai.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Marpai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DaVita and Marpai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.62 billion 0.81 $978.45 million $8.40 11.91 Marpai $14.23 million 1.33 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Summary

DaVita beats Marpai on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services to 16,000 patients in risk-based integrated care arrangements and 7,000 patients in other integrated care arrangements; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. As of December 31, 2021, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 203,100 patients; and operated 339 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 39,900 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 850 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

