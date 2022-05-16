Font (FONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,791.06

Font (FONT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a market capitalization of $83,791.06 and $1,029.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Font has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00104332 BTC.

About Font

Font (FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

