Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of FTCO stock opened at 6.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.84. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 6.15 and a 12-month high of 8.94.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

