Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of FTCO stock opened at 6.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.84. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 6.15 and a 12-month high of 8.94.
About Fortitude Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortitude Gold (FTCO)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.