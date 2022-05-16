Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRHHF opened at $1.08 on Friday. Freshii has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.
