Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHHF opened at $1.08 on Friday. Freshii has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Freshii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 384 restaurants in 13 countries worldwide.

