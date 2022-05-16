Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
FFHL opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.
