George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$188.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$168.67.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$154.11 on Thursday. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$114.20 and a 1 year high of C$162.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$146.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 413.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 630.03%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total value of C$3,250,055.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,812,115.23. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total value of C$2,527,971.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,615,531.18. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,243 shares of company stock worth $16,975,453.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

