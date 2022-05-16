Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the April 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,927,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INKW opened at $0.01 on Monday. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Greene Concepts (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greene Concepts (INKW)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.