Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the April 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,927,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INKW opened at $0.01 on Monday. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Greene Concepts (Get Rating)

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

