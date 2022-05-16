Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $12.48 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $13.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

