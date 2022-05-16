Hacken Token (HAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $718,106.00

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $718,106.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00521195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,637.27 or 1.78334908 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004698 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

