HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $103.56 million and approximately $520.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.70 or 0.00352108 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

