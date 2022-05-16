Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.19. 110,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.64. Heska has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.62.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heska will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.