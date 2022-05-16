Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of ILMN opened at $233.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

