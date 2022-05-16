IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 73.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%.

Shares of IMAC opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMAC stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of IMAC worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

