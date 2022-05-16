Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $514,757.94 and $3,834.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00516504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,515.46 or 1.78190992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

