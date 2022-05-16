Insider Buying: CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Insider Purchases A$76,800.00 in Stock

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Rating) insider Nigel Garrard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.12 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of A$76,800.00 ($53,333.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36.
About CSR (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.