Insider Buying: Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Buys £20,041.47 in Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) insider Robert Forrester purchased 39,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £20,041.47 ($24,709.00).

VTU stock opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.64) on Monday. Vertu Motors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.70 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.80 ($0.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £185.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

