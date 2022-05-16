Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$211.50.

TSE IFC opened at C$176.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$182.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$156.61 and a 12 month high of C$190.48. The stock has a market cap of C$31.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

