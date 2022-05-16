iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 294,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 123,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 36,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

