Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€21.30” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.90 ($25.16).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.95 ($18.89) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.64.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

