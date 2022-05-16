JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$57.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATD. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

Shares of ATD opened at C$58.44 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$42.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.92%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

