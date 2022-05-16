Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$36.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.77.

KEY opened at C$32.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.12. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

