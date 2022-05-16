Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $778,956.39

Kineko (KKO) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $778,956.39 and $27,842.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00510761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.48 or 1.67824021 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

