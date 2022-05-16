Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.
DNUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.
NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,673,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,798,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.