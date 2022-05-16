Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,673,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,798,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

