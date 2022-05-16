KT (NYSE:KT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. KT has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KT will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. KT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in KT by 57.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KT by 177.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 271,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

