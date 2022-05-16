Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $79.23 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $671.12 million and approximately $156.90 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $79.23 or 0.00263439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00521195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,637.27 or 1.78334908 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004698 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.