LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.87 ($147.23).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €94.80 ($99.79) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($103.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.40.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

