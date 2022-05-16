LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Announces Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

LIQT opened at $0.50 on Monday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 1,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About LiqTech International (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

