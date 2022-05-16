Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$8.36 on Thursday. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of C$8.11 and a 52-week high of C$10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.61 million and a P/E ratio of -418.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$178.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -2,100.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

