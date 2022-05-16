Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1,204.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,236 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Manhattan Associates worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH opened at $121.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

