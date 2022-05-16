Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MCY stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Mercury General has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $67.45.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,650,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,267,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

