Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mondi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.66) to GBX 2,072 ($25.55) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,272.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Mondi has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9429 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

