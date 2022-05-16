Morgan Stanley Increases Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €213.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €211.00 ($222.11) to €213.00 ($224.21) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RNMBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rheinmetall from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Rheinmetall from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €237.00 ($249.47) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4849 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

