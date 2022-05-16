National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NHI opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

