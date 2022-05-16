National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:NHI opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
