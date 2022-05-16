NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) & DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Head-To-Head Contrast

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and DT Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.52 DT Midstream $840.00 million 6.23 $307.00 million $3.20 16.90

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DT Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% DT Midstream 36.13% 8.28% 4.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NGL Energy Partners and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A DT Midstream 1 3 5 0 2.44

DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $56.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given DT Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Summary

DT Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

