Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,021,000 after buying an additional 163,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,010,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.