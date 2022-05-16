Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NDEKY opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

