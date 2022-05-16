Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 240 ($2.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. Norcros has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.33). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.