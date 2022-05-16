Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Raised to €11.20

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.20 ($11.79) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.00) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

