NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVCR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $65.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

