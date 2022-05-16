Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

