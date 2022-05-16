Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Olink Holding AB (publ) updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 346,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.95.
OLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
